SendGrid Inc (SEND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SendGrid from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other news, SVP Craig Kaes sold 15,391 shares of SendGrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $450,802.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of SendGrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $493,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,645. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEND. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SendGrid by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SendGrid by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEND opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. SendGrid has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. equities research analysts anticipate that SendGrid will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

