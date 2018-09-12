Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 101,830.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BLUCORA INC Common Stock were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCOR. BidaskClub lowered BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lowered BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $47.00 price objective on BLUCORA INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BLUCORA INC Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.15.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BLUCORA INC Common Stock news, insider John S. Clendening sold 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $2,975,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 672,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,328,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Oros sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $208,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,107.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,128 shares of company stock worth $3,400,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

