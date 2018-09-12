Secoo Holding Ltd – (SECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.40 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Secoo an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Secoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,899,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Secoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,371,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SECO opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Secoo has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $161.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Secoo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $127.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.31 million. equities research analysts forecast that Secoo will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

