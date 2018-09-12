Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

SGEN stock opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -89.08 and a beta of 1.80. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $1,300,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,437. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 100,446 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after buying an additional 36,466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,747,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,934,000.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

