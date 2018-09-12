Sealed Air Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (SEE)

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,340 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,458% compared to the typical volume of 86 put options.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 859.42% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

In other Sealed Air news, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $132,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,940.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry R. Whitaker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,316.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $262,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on Sealed Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

