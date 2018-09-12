Science Applications International (SAIC) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Vertical Research lowered shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $80.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Science Applications International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.29.

SAIC stock opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $93.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 56.35%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $1,767,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,728. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

