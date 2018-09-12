Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) is Krilogy Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 10.4% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $41,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,483.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 616,030 shares during the period. Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 249,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 318,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.