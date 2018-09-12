ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2,721.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,753 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $569,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $604,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

