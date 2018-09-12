Sanne Group (SNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Sanne Group (LON:SNN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 745 ($9.70) to GBX 700 ($9.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 940 ($12.24) to GBX 950 ($12.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th.

Shares of LON SNN opened at GBX 637 ($8.30) on Wednesday. Sanne Group has a 12 month low of GBX 579 ($7.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 837 ($10.90).

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

