Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SZG. Citigroup set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.14 ($49.00).

Salzgitter stock opened at €38.01 ($44.20) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

