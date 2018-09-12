Saga PLC (SAGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 174 ($2.27).

SAGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.54) target price on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

Get Saga alerts:

SAGA opened at GBX 126.10 ($1.64) on Wednesday. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.13 ($2.82).

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.