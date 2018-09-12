Safestore (SAFE) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities lowered Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Safestore from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 650 ($8.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Safestore from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 610 ($7.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safestore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 565.83 ($7.37).

LON:SAFE opened at GBX 533.50 ($6.95) on Wednesday. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 360 ($4.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 528 ($6.88).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 146 stores, comprising 120 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 67 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol) and 26 wholly owned stores in the Paris region.

