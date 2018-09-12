Safestay (SSTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.00

Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57), with a volume of 1961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.57).

About Safestay (LON:SSTY)

Safestay plc operates and develops tourist hostels under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services; and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and savvy business travelers. Safestay Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.