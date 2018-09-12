Ruggie Capital Group Takes Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (ONEQ)

Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 30,614.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,049 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 1,883.1% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 373.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

ONEQ opened at $312.92 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $249.16 and a twelve month high of $319.34.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.