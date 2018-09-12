Ruggie Capital Group Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)

Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ruggie Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,532,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 115,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,044,000.

NYSEARCA:SMLV opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.17.

