Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Rudolph Technologies stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. Rudolph Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $34.55.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.80 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Rudolph Technologies news, VP Richard B. Rogoff sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $104,373.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $905,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 102.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

