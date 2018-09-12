Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDSB) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,100

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (LON:RDSB) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($42.99) to GBX 3,100 ($40.38) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B from GBX 2,800 ($36.47) to GBX 2,900 ($37.78) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B from GBX 2,820 ($36.73) to GBX 2,890 ($37.64) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.99) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Barclays set a GBX 3,050 ($39.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 2,900 ($37.78) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,758.42 ($35.93).

RDSB opened at GBX 2,500 ($32.56) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 52-week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

About Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

