Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A’s (RDSA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A (LON:RDSA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSA. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A from GBX 2,665 ($34.71) to GBX 2,700 ($35.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a top pick rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A from GBX 3,180 ($41.42) to GBX 3,350 ($43.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($39.08) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,891.47 ($37.66).

Shares of LON RDSA opened at GBX 2,474 ($32.23) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A has a 12-month low of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

