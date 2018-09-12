Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Holdings Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 488.2% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

RCL opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $101.20 and a twelve month high of $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.