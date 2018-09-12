Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.95

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 6193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCKT. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $119,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $306,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $353,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $398,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.