Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) PT Set at CHF 230 by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a CHF 230 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a CHF 265 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 280 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 249 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 251.05.

VTX:ROG opened at CHF 219.60 on Tuesday. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

