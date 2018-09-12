RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

RLJ opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.62 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 3.11%. analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caerus Investors LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 51.2% in the second quarter. Caerus Investors LLC now owns 963,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after buying an additional 326,160 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 749,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 92,556 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,714,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,773,000 after buying an additional 252,725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

