Rise Price Hits $0.0368 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Rise has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $819.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00076986 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002879 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000633 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 128,775,452 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

