Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,143 Shares of Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Quality Systems worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quality Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after buying an additional 32,093 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Quality Systems by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,241,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quality Systems by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 615,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 352,411 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quality Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quality Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 341,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 30,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Quality Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QSII shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Quality Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Quality Systems to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSII opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Quality Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Quality Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.69%. research analysts expect that Quality Systems, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Quality Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.