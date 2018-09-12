Reviewing Castlight Health (CSLT) & Intersections (INTX)

Castlight Health (NASDAQ: INTX) and Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Castlight Health and Intersections, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 0 1 4 0 2.80 Intersections 0 0 0 0 N/A

Castlight Health currently has a consensus price target of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 86.89%. Given Castlight Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than Intersections.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castlight Health and Intersections’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $131.43 million 3.20 -$55.57 million ($0.26) -11.73 Intersections $159.62 million 0.27 -$14.32 million N/A N/A

Intersections has higher revenue and earnings than Castlight Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Intersections shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Castlight Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Intersections shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Castlight Health and Intersections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -38.02% -22.89% -16.51% Intersections -0.08% -267.85% 2.08%

Risk and Volatility

Castlight Health has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersections has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc. provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information. Its services include credit reports, credit monitoring, educational credit scores, and credit education; reports, monitoring, and education about other personal information and risks, such as public records, identity validation, new accounts, and Internet data risks; identity theft recovery services; identity theft cost reimbursement insurance; and software and other technology tools and services under the IDENTITY GUARD brand. This segment also offers breach response services to organizations responding to compromises of sensitive personal information; and Privacy Now with Watson, an identity theft monitoring and privacy advisory solution. The company's Insurance and Other Consumer Services segment provides insurance and membership products for consumers. Intersections Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

