Repsol (REPYY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

REPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

REPYY opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Repsol has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

