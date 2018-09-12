Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Southern worth $61,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 17.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 157,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 199,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 22.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.05. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.66.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $481,821. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

