Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,618,954 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,816,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $62,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $375,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $3,125,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 570,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 220,091 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 39,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 475,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTG. B. Riley raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.97 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 43.85%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

