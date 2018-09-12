Regional REIT’s (RGL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of RGL stock opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Monday. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

