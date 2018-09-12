Quotient Ltd (QTNT) Shares Bought by Ardsley Advisory Partners

Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners owned about 0.20% of Quotient worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth $3,179,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth $1,702,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 190.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 319,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209,814 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.11. Quotient Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. research analysts expect that Quotient Ltd will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QTNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

