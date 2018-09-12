Quanterix (QTRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanterix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 17,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $260,217.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

