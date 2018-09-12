Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) will report sales of $58.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quantenna Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.50 million. Quantenna Communications posted sales of $50.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will report full year sales of $218.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.50 million to $220.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $265.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $270.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quantenna Communications.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Quantenna Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Quantenna Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Quantenna Communications from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, SVP David William Carroll sold 6,553 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $100,195.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $419,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,148 over the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

QTNA stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.95. Quantenna Communications has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

