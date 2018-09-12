Qualys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (QLYS)

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 947 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 918% compared to the average volume of 93 put options.

In related news, Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 60,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $5,275,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,458,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,875,448.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,316 shares of company stock worth $24,443,894 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 651.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Qualys by 444.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 47,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. First Analysis set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.07.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Qualys had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.13 million. analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

