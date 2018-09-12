Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Tronox Ltd Decreased by SunTrust Banks (TROX)

Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tronox in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tronox from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tronox to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jeffry N. Quinn acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,669.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 215.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 33,975 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at $1,563,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 121.2% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 13.8% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,272,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

