Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Howard Hughes Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (HHC)

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Howard Hughes in a research note issued on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “$141.27” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 1.21. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 17.29%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 4,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 169,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 165,908 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul H. Layne sold 4,928 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $675,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

