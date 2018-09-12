Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Q2 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Adam D. Blue sold 31,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,918,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Breeden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,040.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,290,197 shares of company stock valued at $76,260,537. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $260,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QTWO opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.34 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

