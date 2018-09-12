Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Reduced by Analyst (LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report released on Tuesday, September 11th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ FY2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NYSE LBRT opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $628.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.64 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 70.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

