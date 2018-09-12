PureTech Health (PRTC) Price Target Increased to GBX 255 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 255 ($3.32) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRTC. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.50).

LON:PRTC opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.09) on Tuesday. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.39).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

