Pure Gold Mining Inc (PGM) Director Mark Gerard O’dea Buys 23,000 Shares

Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$12,420.00.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

On Friday, September 7th, Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 25,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$13,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 50,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 50,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 75,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 60,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00.

Shares of CVE PGM opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. Pure Gold Mining Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$0.71.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,718 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.