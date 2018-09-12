ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) Holdings Boosted by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 5.43% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RINF opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

