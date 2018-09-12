Primecoin (XPM) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00011764 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Poloniex, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $18.72 million and $247,725.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000479 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 24,899,452 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

