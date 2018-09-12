Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Stock Price

Media stories about Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hartford Financial Services Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.1469252560029 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

NYSE:HIG opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $126,647.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,258,172.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

