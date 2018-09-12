Polybius Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,070.00 (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Polybius token can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00024843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Polybius has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polybius has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $9,070.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00283211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00146860 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius’ launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io . Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

