Plexus (PLXS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLXS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.20.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.70. Plexus has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $726.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.08 million. Plexus had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,826,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $872,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,397.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,830 shares of company stock worth $7,596,700. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.