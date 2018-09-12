Photronics (PLAB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Photronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Photronics has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Photronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,400 shares in the company, valued at $826,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,210 shares of company stock worth $187,408. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 43.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 77,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth $790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

