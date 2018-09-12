Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Increased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 448.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.24. 27,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,503. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

