PGT Innovations (PGTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.40

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 8402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Gabelli cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 152,988 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $1,546,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

