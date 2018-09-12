Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,304 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Pegasystems worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,891.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.64, a P/E/G ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $196.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.24 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $106,103.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $149,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $1,388,790. Company insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

