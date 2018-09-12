Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 2,372 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) VP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $340,832.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 12,500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total value of $1,552,250.00.

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,733. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $148.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded DexCom from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded DexCom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DexCom to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on DexCom to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $477,644,000 after purchasing an additional 705,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,978,000 after purchasing an additional 228,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,943,000 after purchasing an additional 211,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 25.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,383,000 after purchasing an additional 246,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,169,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

