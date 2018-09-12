Paragon (PRG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $108,245.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Paragon has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $108,245.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00284040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00146107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,936,594 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.